Schneider Electric Reinforces its Commitment Towards Efficient Power Management to aid Productivity and Profitability for Businesses Across Industries

BANGALORE, October 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launches a gamut of IoT enabled products and solutions within its EcoStruxure Power architecture, strengthens power management capabilities and improves operational efficiency and reliabilityState-of-the-art Power Monitoring and Control Software provides unprecedented system reliability, multi-site energy management and delivers substantial increase in energy savingsAddressing the constant concern and need for efficient power management systems within industries, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today, announced the launch of a host of digitally powered products and solutions to build fault free and Future-Ready Facilities in India. Integrated within its EcoStruxure Power digital architecture, the new additions aim at reliable and efficient power management through purpose-built energy management system, utilising analytics to facilitate actionable insights, ensuring near zero downtime due to electrical faults by providing high accuracy and visibility on electrical systems. EcoStruxure Power is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, an open and interoperable system architecture for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654747/Schneider_Electric_India_Logo.jpg )Businesses across today expect improved operational efficiency and a commitment that their facilities will remain operational and compliant with the latest standards and regulations. While technology has made its way into every sector, digitisation of power management still remains an issue to a large extent. This gives rise to not only productivity and profitability issues, but also increases safety concerns of the facilities. EcoStruxure Power leverages IoT and digital technologies to support partners in the design and build phase of construction and engineering projects to deliver at reduced cost and on schedule. With open integration, real-time operations and analytics, EcoStruxure Power delivers improved reliability, safety, and efficiency for customers across multiple industries. Commenting on the launch, Shrinivas Chebbi, President Buildings Business, Schneider Electric India said, "In large and critical buildings, uptime and reliability is paramount. If you run a large, critical facility, every second of downtime comes with huge business interruptions and financial losses. It can even put lives at risk, or can potentially damage an organisation's reputation. At Schneider Electric, our constant endeavor is to make it simpler to protect people and assets, keep operations running, and save time and money. This new range of products continue to do so, bringing new reliability and efficiency to your power distribution system." He further added, "With the pace of change today, any business that is unable to adapt to any new standards, requirements, or certifications may be obsolete very soon. Through our world class products and services, and rich global expertise and experience we wish to drive positive changes in power management and be instrumental in increasing business effectiveness and profitability."EcoStruxure Power brings together the company's industry leading connected products, edge control, apps, analytics and services into a connected and integrated framework for all areas of the power distribution and management chains.It provides the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of interoperable and cloud-connected and/or on-premise technologies organised around its three core layers of technology innovation: At the base level are an extensive range of connected products which are digitally empowered to collect and manage data for 24/7 connectivity, bringing enhanced intelligence and efficiency to operations. These include the new ION9000, AccuSine PCSn active harmonic filter and Easergy P3. The PowerLogic ION9000 is the world's most advanced power quality meter. Pace-setting advancements in IoT, event analytics, and accuracy make this newest addition to the EcoStruxure Power portfolio the most complete, most innovative power quality meter for critical power applications. The Easergy P3 Medium Voltage protection relay and its smart app are designed for simple configuration and safer installation and operation. The AccuSine PCSn active harmonic filter is a key 'connected product designed specifically for commercial buildings, light industry, and other less-harsh environments. AccuSine PCSn is designed to meet any installation requirement and add reliability and efficiency to electrical systems.The second level, known as edge control, enables superior real-time control of operations, either on-site or through the cloud. With the latest version of EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert 9.0 and EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation, operators can manage and analyse actions and events on a future-proof IoT platform incorporating the latest innovations in terms of incident analysis and multi-site management with compliancy to the IEC 62443 Cybersecurity standard.At the third level are apps, analytics, and services allowing customers to make informed and timely decisions to ensure reliability, reduce costs and boost efficiency. EcoStruxure Power Advisor is a cloud-based service running regular system checkups, to identify configuration errors and power quality issues and subsequently provide recommendations. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor delivers predictive analytics through the condition monitoring of critical connected products.As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform, EcoStruxure Power is an open, IoT-enabled, interoperable architecture for all clients using low- and medium-voltage equipment. EcoStruxure Power delivers enhanced security, reliability, performance and compliance with industry standards. EcoStruxure Power leverages the most advanced technology in IoT, mobility, sensors, cloud computing and cybersecurity for innovation at every level, from connected products, edge control to apps, analytics and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ installations, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators, connecting over 1.5 million assets.About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. 