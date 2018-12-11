Scholr Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Students Study More in Less Time

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Scholr is a new-age AI-powered learning app that helps students study more in less time. The app acts like a personal learning assistant and helps students by solving any kind of doubts they have while studying. The best part: Scholr uses Artificial Intelligence technology to do this automatically, without the need of human tutors. Students can take help from Scholr as many times as they need and at any time of the day or night. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795962/Scholr.jpg )Students can ask questions on Scholr by simply clicking a picture of the question. Scholr uses A.I. and data from millions of student queries to answer the question within just 5 seconds. This technology is extremely helpful for students from all over the country, even those who do not have access to quality schools or expensive tuition centers.Generally, students shy away from studies and often find it stressful to study on their own, Scholr understands this and is making studying easier for students. This is why Scholr is highly popular among students and unlike other education products, does not need to be enforced by teachers or parents.Scholr, a product of Inspilearn Education Private Limited was launched in 2017. In one year, the app has developed a strong student following and has facilitated 5 million study sessions. Recently, the app expanded into vernacular languages and started offering help to Hindi medium students.Manil Gupta, co-founder at Scholr said, "Scholr is training its deep learning technology to answer questions in multiple Indian languages. With this, the app aims to serve over 200 million Indian students who are studying in vernacular medium schools and are highly underserved."Already, over 70% of Scholr users are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where students lack quality educational support but have ready access to mobile devices.Sambhrant Sharma, founder at Edupreneur Village (and investor in Scholr) said, "The role of technology as a medium for education is still to be explored fully. Instead of using it merely as a database of information, the real breakthrough is when it can serve every student like a personal assistant, as easy-to-use as a calculator or a one click camera."In April this year, Scholr raised pre-series A round of funding led by Edupreneur Village (an Edtech focused early stage VC Fund) with participation from global education experts Karan Khemka, Danish Faruqui and Anip Sharma. Edupreneur Village has access to over 3 lakh schools across India and is enabling Scholr to reach these schools at zero cost. With this, the start-up aims to reach over 5 million students in the next 2 years.About Scholr:Scholr, is a product of Inspilearn Education Private Limited which is one of the fastest growing education-technology companies in India. Founded by a team of IIT alumni, the start-up has developed an Artificial Intelligence enabled learning app for middle and high school students. The app is highly popular amongst students who use it almost on a daily basis. The app can be accessed through the Web and Mobile platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.scholr.com/Source: Inspilearn Education Private Limited PWRPWR