School peon arrested on charges of rape in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) A peon working in a government school was arrested here for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor student, police said on Monday. Arif Choudhary, 35, was arrested Sunday evening after parents of an 11th class student lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police station alleging that he had raped their daughter inside the school premises in the city, a police official said. He said a rape case was registered and a medical examination of the teenager was conducted, the report of which is awaited. In another shocking incident, the official said an 18-year-old girl of Reasi district lodged a complaint with police on Sunday accusing her father of raping her.The accused is absconding and the efforts are on to nab him, he said adding a rape case was registered in this connection. He said the victim alleged that her father outraged her modesty during the intervening night of December 21-22. PTI TAS SOM RAXRAX