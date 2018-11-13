School principal held for graft

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A government school principal was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a contractor supplying milk under the Annapurna scheme in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.The accused school principal Gamerlal Regar posted at Dekri village had allegedly sought Rs 8,500 as bribe from milk contractor Hira Lal to pass bills, ACB DSP Rajeev Joshi said. He said the bribe money was recovered from the accused. Regar has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG DVDV