School students gain insight into research work at IIT Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) An autonomous robot navigation system, intelligent vehicle monitoring system, smart bins, destination finder for public transport and smart cushion-cum-mattress are among various projects developed by students of Indian Institute of Technology here.A total of 60 projects were on display on the IIT campus during the institute's "Open Day"."The projects range from agriculture to security, from healthcare to atmospheric sciences. It is important to expose children to some of these research activities early on. They may not understand everything, but they will have lifelong memories of what they see or hear during their day-long interactions and visits to the research labs. Sometimes, it is these small triggers or casual interactions that shape one's future," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said at a press conference.The one-day event provided an insight into path-breaking research work, new initiatives, student projects and advanced facilities and laboratories at IIT Delhi."This year more than 3,500 students from about 100 schools attended the Open House. The students witnessed more than 60 demonstrations presenting the ongoing research from various departments of IIT Delhi and about 300 posters in the area of health, energy, clean air and water, artificial intelligence, robotics, and nanotechnology," Rao said. PTI GJS GVS