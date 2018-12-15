School teacher sentenced to life in jail for killing husband

Palghar, Dec 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old school teacher and a man were Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for killing the former's husband.Samida Pimple and Santosh Sankhe (38) were charged with the killing of Sameer Pimple, also a school teacher, on July 9, 2015.The two had strangulated the victim with an adhesive tape.District Judge SS Gulhane Saturday also fined the convicts Rs 35,000 each.As many as 34 witnesses deposed in the case and evidence, including CCTV footage and medical reports, was examined.Public prosecutor Deepak Tare told court the Pimple couple, who had a nine-year-old son, frequently quarrelled and were also in the process of obtaining divorce.Samida and Sankhe, who got "married" at the registrar's office 10 days before the incident, then conspired to kill Pimple, the prosecution told court. PTI CORR BNM NSDNSD