School teacher shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 50-year-old school teacher was shot at while he was playing cards in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when Mahavir Singh, the teacher, was playing cards along with four others, S D Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said. Singh suffered a bullet injury on the shoulder and was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said. According to a senior police officer, Singh, who is a teacher at a government school in Kanjhawala, said he has no enmity with anyone.Police suspect that the accused might have come there to target another person, as five men were present at the time of the incident, and mistakenly shot at Singh. The accused has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, they said. PTI NIT CK