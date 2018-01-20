School uniform manufacturing ind may touch Rs 25,000 cr by ?22

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The school uniform manufacturing industry is growing at faster pace and may become a Rs 25,000-crore sector by 2022 from Rs 18,000 crore in FY17, according to an industry official.

Of the Rs 18,000-crore school uniform manufacturing industry, Rs 10,000 crore are in the organised sector and the rest are being catered to by unorganised players.

"With rising education awareness across the country, the school uniform industry sees tremendous growth and we see it touching Rs 25,000 crore by 2022 from the present market size of Rs 18,000 crore," Solapur Readymades Industry association vice-president Nilesh Shah told reporters.

Of late, Maharashtra?s Solapur district has become the hub for this industry, and the city is now planning to add 2,000 more uniform making units by 2022, thanks to the easy availability of transportation, labour and raw materials, he said, adding the city is already home to over 1,000 units.

To promote the trade further, the association will be organising an exhibition in Solapur from January 27-29. PTI AP BEN NRB NRB