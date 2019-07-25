School van hit by another vehicle in Mau, 12 children injured

Mau (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Twelve schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 12, were injured when their tempo was hit by another vehicle near Kotwa Lokyapura village here on Thursday, police said.The tempo carrying students of Fatima School was hit by a Tata Magic when its driver tried to over take the school vehicle, they said.The schoolchildren were admitted to a hospital nearby from where two of them with serious injuries were referred to the district hospital.Others were discharged after first-aid, police said.The two students at the district hospital were stated to be out of danger, police said. PTI COR SAB ABHABH