Schoolboy's death: Court denies bail to student

Gurgaon, Nov 5 (PTI) A sessions court here rejected on Monday the bail plea of a 16-year-old student, accused of killing a 7-year-old boy at a private school in Bhondsi here. Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu declined relief to the accused saying that there was no ground at this stage to enlarge him on bail. During the hearing, the CBI opposed the bail plea of the accused and said there was enough evidence to substantiate the involvement of the 16-year-old boy in the murder which he has voluntary admitted during interrogation. "The investigation conducted by CBI revealed that Bholu used to surf internet and browse various website relating to social networks, music, pornography and gaming etc by using the internet connectivity from his mobile device... "The aforesaid searches before and after the commission of murder throws light on Bholu's conduct and his intention to commit crime and to escape from the clutches of law," CBI said. The probe agency also told the court that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory clearly established his finger prints from the door near the lock where the boy was found foundered. The accused sought regular bail saying that he had no criminal background. He also said that the Juvenile Justice Board has "wrongly" passed the order that he be tried as an adult in the murder case without taking into consideration that the accused is a student and his whole educational career is at stake. The bail plea also said that the teen's parents "are ready to abide by the condition imposed by the court for granting bail". The CBI, in a charge sheet, had alleged that the teenager had murdered the student on September 8 last year in a bid to get the examinations postponed and a scheduled parent-teacher meeting cancelled. The victim's body, with the throat slit, was found in the washroom of the school at the Bhondsi area here. Earlier, the court had barred the media from using the name of the 16-year-old juvenile accused in the case and asked it to use fictitious names instead. While the seven-year-old victim was named "Prince" by the court, the juvenile accused was named "Bholu" and the school was referred to as "Vidyalaya". The probe agency had earlier given a clean chit to school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police, saying there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the crime. The CBI had taken up the case from the Gurgaon police on September 22, 2017 following a nationwide uproar over the gruesome killing. PTI PKS SA