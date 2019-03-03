Schoolgirl dies after being raped and set afire in UP

/RGhazipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A schoolgirl died after she was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in a village in the Dildarnagar police station area here, police said. Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Chaturvedi said the incident took place on Friday night. The girl was sleeping in her house when the man, who's her neighbour, barged in and allegedly raped her. He later poured kerosene on her, set her on fire and fled, the SP claimed.The girl was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to injuries. On the complaint of her brother, a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused. PTI COR SAB GVSGVS