Schoolgirls complain to Delhi women's panel about being harassed by male classmates

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Schoolgirls from Bhati Mines area in south Delhi complained on Monday to the Delhi Commission For Women about being harassed by their male classmates, following which the women's panel directed police to take action.At a 'Mahila Panchayat' meeting in the area, the eleven-year-old girls from a nearby school while returning home met DCW chief Swati Maliwal and told her that boys whistle at them, make catcalls and even stalk them, the DCW said.Maliwal was meeting a group of over 500 women and girls who also complained regarding illegal sale of liquor in the area, it said. The women claimed that despite repeated complaints to police, no action had been taken.The girls said the boys, as young as 11, follow them when the return home after school. They said that despite the humiliation, they are scared to tell their parents about it lest they be asked to discontinue schooling.The girls also informed Maliwal that senior boys have been found writing "love letters" to some girls but the matter has not addressed by school authorities either.Police said they have made a daily diary entry about the matter.Maliwal is also issuing a notice to police on prevalence of illegal sale of alcohol and drugs in the area.