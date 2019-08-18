Schools, colleges to remain shut in four Himachal districts on Monday

(Eds: With updates) Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Kullu Bilaspur and Solan districts will remain closed on Monday as heavy to extremely heavy rains continue to lash the state, district officials said. Shimla and Chamba district magistrates on Sunday issued orders to all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres to remain shut for the safety of students."In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students," Shimla Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Amit Kashyap said. PTI DJI DPB RDKRDK