Schools in Shimla to remain closed on June 15, 22 to avoid traffic congestion on weekends

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) All government and private schools in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed this Saturday and the next to avoid traffic congestion on weekends, a district spokesperson said Friday.The district administration has decided to keep the schools closed on June 15 and 22 in Shimla city to avoid traffic congestion on weekends during the ongoing tourist season, he added. PTI DJI IJT
