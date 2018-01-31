SCI voluntarily delists shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd today said it has voluntarily delisted shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association.

"The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has voluntarily delisted its equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Ltd in accordance with SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 w.e.f. 30.01.2018," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

As the country?s premier shipping line, the SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades, according to companys website. PTI SID MKJ