scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SCI voluntarily delists shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd today said it has voluntarily delisted shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association.

"The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has voluntarily delisted its equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Ltd in accordance with SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 w.e.f. 30.01.2018," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

As the country?s premier shipping line, the SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades, according to companys website. PTI SID MKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos