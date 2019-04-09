Scientific convention on World Homoeopathy Day inaugurated

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) AYUSH secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha Tuesday emphasised on the ministry's efforts to bridge gap between science and tradition through researches in the field of alternative medicine. Inaugurating a two-day convention on World Homeopathy Day, Kotecha said the AYUSH ministry is equally dedicated to validate homoeopathy through focused research, enhance its manufacturing and production standards, as well as assure the best quality education in colleges, an official statement said.He also talked about the schemes under the Ministry of AYUSH that provide support and motivation for promotion of homoeopathy.He also emphasised on the need to ensure safety, quality control and consistency of products for the credibility of homoeopathy, the statement said.The convention is being organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous research organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, to observe the World Homoeopathy Day.Dr Raj K Manchanda, the director general of CCRH, in his welcome address emphasised on the need to link education with research and practice for nurturing young minds for meaningful research. An MoU was also exchanged with the Directorate of AYUSH, Chandigarh administration, on undertaking research on epidemic diseases like dengue, influenza like illness, chikungunya and tuberculosis.During the inaugural session, 'Souvenir of Convention', a dossier on homoeopath and the 'Standard Treatment Guidelines' on 15 diseases, which have been developed by CCRH based on expert consensus, were also released. The 'CCRH Archives on Homeopathy', a digital repository of accumulated knowledge in homeopathy, having important homoeopathic literary material spread all over the world was officially launched.'Lifetime achievement award for best practitioner' was conferred on Dr Ramanlal P Patel, an active participant of Quit India Movement, and one of the few living legends of homeopathy having experience of more than 50 years in treating cancer cases, the statement stated.'Lifetime achievement award 2019 for best academician' was conferred on Dr Ravi M Nair, who has worked relentlessly for more than 55 years as a practitioner, educator, researcher and policy maker in homoeopathy. 'Lifetime achievement award for best researcher' was conferred on Prof Kanjaksha Ghosh, a renowned medical scientist who retired as director of the Institute of Immunohematology, Mumbai (ICMR). PTI PLB DPB