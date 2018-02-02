Scientists developing kits to test and grade honey: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Scientists are working on developing kits for testing and grading of honey in the country to ensure that its quality is maintained, the government today informed the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to questions on adulteration of honey in the market, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said there are seven laboratories in the country where testing of honey is done.

"Our scientists are working to develop kits to ensure that the honey is pure and there is no adulteration and to ensure that its grading is done," he told the members.

In his written reply, he also said that a total of 153 lakh assistance has been provided in 2017-18 for promotion of honey production.

He said promotion of honey production is being done through the mission for integrated development of horticulture (MIDH) and the National Bee Board has been formed for implementing various activities for development of scientific beekeeping under MIDH.

In reply to another question, Minister of state for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary said to check leakages and diversion of foodgrains from PDS shops, the government is implementing a scheme for computerisation of such shops.

"Government is implementing the scheme on end-to-end computerisation of PDS operations in association with states/UTs," he said.

The minister said the scheme consists of activities like digitisation of ration cards/beneficiairies and other databases, computerisation of supply-chain management including online allocation of foodgrains, setting up of transparency portals and grievance redressal mechanism.

To a question on whether the government has allowed mall to open up in PDS shops, the minister denied having any knowledge or complaint about it and said some states have allowed PDS shops to sell other grocery items and not the central government.

The government also said that it is implementing various schemes for the welfare of farmers including loans under interest subvention scheme.

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, some members had sought to know the meausures being taken to support farmers.

TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also referred to suicides committed by farmers.

In his reply, Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh listed a slew of measures taken by the government including schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme and pension schemes including the Atal Pension Yojana. PTI SKC ADS ARC