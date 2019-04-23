SCIKEY Redefines Talent Acquisition & Engagement Market With its AI and MindMatch Powered Talent Commerce Platform Launch

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, April 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --After two years of research and development spanning across India and Finland, SCIKEY today launched its version 1.0 Talent Commerce Platform in the India and Malaysia market. Funded by SRKay Consulting , a PE and acceleration firm; this unique platform uses AI and Advanced Data Analytics to connect the demand for talent on one side of the platform to the supply of talent on the other. It has everything that any employer would ever need for acquiring talent, whether full time or engaging talent on a project basis, for their organization. SCIKEY focuses on hiring automation and candidate experience. It operates in a unique talent marketplace model where the employers and the talent meet each other online and it also engages talent sellers worldwide, working behind the platform to make hiring a lot more straightforward, faster and that of better quality, with least dependence on any 3rd parties. "Hiring & staffing globally is one of the most manual professions, crying for meaningful and holistic automation. Whatever automation has taken place so far has been fragmented and does not cover end-to-end needs of any organization, making them use multiple systems, databases, and platforms or remain manual. SCIKEY Talent Commerce Platform will address this gap in the market," says Shriram Viswanathan, the Head of Product at SCIKEY."It is a known fact that companies benefit when they can hire best fitting employees, quickly and cost-effectively. However, very few ever care about giving a great experience to the candidates whom they reach out to while hiring. SCIKEY Talent Commerce platform packs all the punches that can make a great hiring experience both for the candidate and the employer. SCIKEY is looking at disrupting the USD600 billion dollar plus global talent market," says Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Head of Global Sales at SCIKEY."Traditional databases do not provide flexibility while social hiring does not provide consistency & scalability. SCIKEY OVER (On-demand, Virtual, Elastic Resume) database that integrates thousands of talent sellers and candidates creates a true marketplace environment that has the potential to bring the cost of hiring down significantly and improve the speed and quality of acquiring the talent many times," says Ritish Sethi - Head of Data Operations & Seller Network. SCIKEY Talent Commerce plans to bring significant releases every quarter in its first year with a feature list that can impress everyone from employers, recruiters to the CXOs.About SRKay Consulting Group SRKay Consulting Group invests and accelerates innovative, high-potential and early-stage opportunities and businesses, alongside offering premium business advisory services to start-ups as well as established organizations. The area of focus is on long-term investments in futuristic ideas that aim to make the world a happier and a better place. The Group's investment interests include businesses that seek to differentiate themselves through the use of cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit http://www.srkay.com. Source: SRKay Consulting Group LLP PWRPWR