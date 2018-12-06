Scolded by teacher, Class 7 student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Upset over being scolded by her teacher, a class 7 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in west Delhi, police said Thursday.The teacher allegedly called the girl "characterless", which might have forced her to take the extreme step, her mother claimed. However, the police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason.The girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Inderpuri on Saturday when her mother, an advocate, had gone to the court, a senior police officer said.A suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer added.The girl's mother further said that on Friday, her daughter came home from school in tears and complained to her that she was scolded and verbally abused by a teacher."She was so upset that she refused to go to school on Saturday. I promised her that I would accompany her on Monday since I had some work in the court the next day," she told PTI.The victim skipped school on Saturday and was alone at home preparing for her mathematics paper on Monday, the mother said, adding that upon returning from work, she found her daughter hanging from the fan.She claimed that on one of her hands, the girl had written 'meri maut ki khabar school ko zarur batana.Bye world' (inform the school about my death) and on the other, she wrote 'I love you Mummy and Nani'. On her wrist, she had scribbled 'Lord Krishna, I'm coming to you'.The girl was eagerly waiting to celebrate her 13th birthday on December 20, she added. "My daughter often complained about her class teacher being very abusive and and humiliating her often. When I enquired with her friends, I was told that two of her teachers scolded her and even called her 'characterless'," the mother alleged.Following repeated requests over the last three months, I had decided to get her school changed before the next session, the mother said.Meanwhile, the school management said that it was in touch with the mother and "fully cooperating" with the investigating agency, while conducting an inquiry of their own."As of now we are not at liberty to disclose any details which may jeopardise the police investigation of the case," the statement by the management said. Police said the statement of deceased's mother will be recorded and action will be taken accordingly. PTI AMP RHL