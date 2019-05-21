Scope for improvement in Indo-China trade ties: Chinese envoy

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) China and India have made a lot of progress in building trade ties in the last 14 years but there is still scope for improvement, Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui said on Tuesday. Speaking at a seminar on 'Civilisation Perspective: China-India Relations', the outgoing envoy said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have established high-level people-to-people exchange mechanism between the two countries. Luo noted that China and India have made a lot of progress in building trade ties in the last 14 years but there is still scope for improvement."Even though the boundary between the two countries has not been demarcated, there are several border trade points between the two countries," he said.Both the nations have achieved comprehensive connectivity and it can be seen through the Mansarovar yatra, wherein Indians can undertake pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet in China through Nathula Pass and Qiang La (Lipulekh) Pass, he said.Luo will be returning to Beijing after he was promoted to the rank of a vice-minister. PTI UZM RHL