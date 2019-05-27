Scope for India, China to enhance cooperation and coordination: Outgoing Chinese envoy

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui Monday said there was huge scope for further enhancing cooperation and coordination between India and China which would in turn contribute to strengthen regional peace and prosperity.He said that both countries should also focus on boosting mutual trust and confidence.Luo was speaking at a farewell reception which was attended by a number of diplomats, foreign policy experts and academicians.Luo is returning home and will take up his new assignment as the Vice Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The envoy, who started his stint in India in 2016, played a crucial role in normalising ties between the two countries following the Doklam standoff in 2017. "I think there is scope for both the countries to further enhance cooperation and coordination," he said in a brief address at the reception PTI MPB AQS