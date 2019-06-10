Scorching conditions prevail in UP

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Dry weather prevailed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, with state capital Lucknow recording a maximum temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius, four degrees above normal, and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places in the state. The meteorological department also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state. It warned that duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are very likely at isolated places in the state. Banda was the hottest place in the state, where mercury soared to 49.2 degree Celsius, seven degrees above the normal mark. Allahabad witnessed a high of 48.9 degree Celsius, nine degrees above the normal mark closely followed by Jhansi, where the maximum temperature recorded was 48.1 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal mark. Hamirpur saw the mercury touching 47.2 degree Celsius, while Agra experienced a high of 46.6 degrees. Orai recorded a high of 46.5 degrees Celsius, while both Aligarh and Varanasi recorded maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius. PTI NAV INDIND