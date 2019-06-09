Scorching conditions prevail in UP

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Scorching conditions prevailed in the state on Sunday with state capital Lucknow recording a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature hovered around 28.8 degree Celsius. According to the meteorological department, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Monday. The Meteorological department warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over the state. Allahabad was the hottest city in the state, where the mercury touched 47.7 degree Celsius, seven degrees above the normal. Varanasi recorded a high of 45 degree Celsius, while in Kanpur it was 45.1 degrees. PTI NAV INDIND