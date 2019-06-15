Scorching conditions prevail in UP

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Scorching conditions prevailed in the state on Saturday, with the maximum temperature recorded in Allahabad at 47.4 degree Celsius, officials said. Allahabad was followed by Sultanpur which recorded a maximum of 46.4 degree Celsius, nine degrees above normal, the MeT office said. The MeT department has forecast rain/thunderstorm at isolated places over east and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. There is a possibility of dust storm with wind speed of 30 to 40 Kmph and lightning at isolated places. PTI CORR ABN INDIND