Scott Wolf replaces Freddie Prinze Jr in CW's 'Nancy Drew'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Actor Scott Wolf has been tapped to replace Freddie Prinze in CW's upcoming "Nancy Drew" reboot. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wolf will play Nancy's father, Carson Drew, in the show.Carson is described as a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his wife but his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy's murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from his past.Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are serving as writers and executive producers on the project.Larry Teng is directing the show, which is set in the summer after Nancy's high school graduation, with the 18-year-old suppose to leave her hometown for college.The "Nancy Drew" pilot hails from CBS Television Studios and Fake Empire. PTI SHDSHD