Scrap dealer injured in blast while making explosive device for militants in Pulwama: Police

(Eds: With fresh inputs) Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) A scrap dealer, suspected to be assembling an explosive device for militants, was injured in a blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Javed Ahmad Dar, a resident of Zasow area of the south Kashmir district, suffered injuries after the device went off, a police official said. He said Dar was rushed to the district hospital, from where he was referred to SMHS Hospital here for specialised treatment. A police spokesman said a case has been registered and investigations set into motion. "Incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of the blast which suggest that the injured person along with terrorists was involved in making an explosive device that went off," the spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ SMNSMN