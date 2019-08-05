'Scrapping' of Article 370 'illegal and unconstitutional', says Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufi said on Monday after the government moved a resolution that Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.She said the government's unilateral decision "to scrap Article 370" is illegal and unconstitutional. It will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said on Twitter. "Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K."It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she tweeted. Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state. PTI ASG TAS ASG MINMIN