Scrapping of Article 370 murder of democracy: Punjab CPI(M)

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Punjab unit of the CPI (M) on Monday termed the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as "murder of democracy and federalism"."The revocation of Article 370 which gives special status to J&K is murder of democracy and federalism and dismantling the state," Punjab CPI (M) secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon said.The people of Kashmir had acceded to India with a solemn commitment by the Indian State to provide them with special status and autonomy which was embodied in Article 370, he said in a statement here.The decision taken by the Narendra Modi government is "illegal and unconstitutional," he added.Sekhon said that this is the time to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir andmobilisethe people to resist this onslaught on the Constitution and federalism.He said the Left parties would hold protest demonstrations all over the state and appealed to all democratic-minded people to join the nationwide protest called by the Left parties on August 7.The demand will be to stop the destruction of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and defend Article 370 of the Constitution, he said. PTI VSD RHL