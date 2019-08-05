Scrapping of Article 370 victory of India's Constitution, unity: HP CM

scorecardresearch
Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said the revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a victory of India's Constitution, honour and unity.In a tweet, Thakur said: "Today is a historic day. It is the victory of the country's Constitution, honour and unity. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on taking a historic decision of scrapping Article 370."On the occasion, the CM also congratulated the countrymen. PTI DJI RHL

