Screenwriter Terry Rossio regrets using N-word on Twitter

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (PTI) Screenwriter Terry Rossio, who triggered a social media storm after using a derogatory racial slur on Twitter, has tendered an apology.The 58-year-old screenwriter, known for "Shrek" and five "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, said he made a "mistake" by using the derogatory word and has realised that the term has no place in any conversation."In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what not to do. That was a mistake. I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever," Rossio wrote in his three-part apology on the micro-blogging website. "You can't make a point against hate speech and reference actual words of hate speech. That was insensitive and ignorant. I am immediately deleting the post to remove that toxic word from the internet, where it should never appear in any context," he added.He said he is tendering a "deeply felt apology to all" and will continue to raise his voice "against hate speech and dehumanising lables in any form". Rossio had earlier used the term in a tweet, responding to "The 100" writer Julie Benson's call for people to contribute to vaccination efforts. "My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n****r and makes as little sense," he had said.However, the response did not go down well with the social media users, including Benson, who slammed him for the comparison. PTI RBRB