Screenwriter Terry Rossio roasted for using N-word in a tweet

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (PTI) Terry Rossio, the screenwriter of "Shrek" and five "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is receiving flak online for using a derogatory racial slur on Twitter. In a tweet, responding to "The 100" writer Julie Benson's call for people to contribute to vaccination efforts, Rossio, 58, dropped the N-bomb while arguing against the use of vaccines."My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here)," he wrote."Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n****r and makes as little sense," he added.However, the response did not go down well with the social media users, including Benson, who slammed him for the comparison."Please never come on my feed with the n word again," Benson wrote.Writer Jeff Grubb tweeted, "God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history.""Oh, and finally: eat s**t, Terry," he wrote in another tweet. PTI RB RBRB