Screenwriters, actor's association to fight issues, including sexual harassment

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) are signing a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) to address and resolve all issues their members face in the industry.The two organisations felt the need to combat problems common to both after Alok Nath's refusal to respond to Indian Film and Television Director Association (IFTDA) after writer-director Vinta Nanda accused the actor of rape in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India.Sushant Singh, general secretary, CINTAA, said the association are the back bones of the industry and can work more effectively together."With a lot of members from CINTAA and SWA turning producers, there are chances of conflict. The idea is for both associations to form joint committees to address complaints. Together, they will have more power, be respected and feared more," Singh said in a statement.Sunil Salgia, general secretary, SWA, added that MOU will address all violations, be it sexual harassment, copyright, payment or breach of contract."The idea is to fight and take action. The MOU will compel members to attend hearings or else they couldnt accept cooperation incase of personal grievance," he added. PTI JUR SHDSHD