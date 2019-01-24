Screenwriters in India are in lower packing order, says 'Birdman' scribe Alexander Dinelaris

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Birdman", lamented the treatment meted out to writers in Indian film industry and wondered why they are considered the lower rung on the ladder.Dinelaris is in the city to attend the launch of actor Boman Irani's production banner, Irani MovieTone. He will also conduct a day-long screenwriting workshop for budding writers, directors and students of cinema."I am unfamiliar (with Indian cinema) and I am just learning. I have seen handful of films and I have seen Boman's work. I am opening myself to find a bridge. Hopefully I will be well versed when we meet next," the writer told reporters Thursday. "My education (on Indian cinema) began with Boman. I did not know who he was and I had not seen his films. And at the same time I had not won anything or was not paid attention to either," he added.The 50-year-old scribe also said that he felt a connection with Irani's script."We just connected on the story that he was writing. Here, the screenwriters are a little bit in lower packing order. That is just the way it is and I don't know why. I fell in love with his story and we just clicked immediately," Dinelaris said. The duo met when Irani visited New York and they know each other for over six and a half years. PTI KKP RB RDSRDS