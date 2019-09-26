Scuffle among BJP councillors: Party leaders seek action against Mahila Morcha chief, her husband

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Days after some women BJP councilors indulged in a scuffle during a public event in Kirari, a complaint has been filed to Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari against party's women's wing head Poonam Jha and her husband, a former MLA. Copies of the complaint, moved by five BJP's Mandal unit presidents and two women councilors against Poonam and Anil Jha, have also been sent to the party's assembly poll in-charge and Union minister Prakash Javadekar and national vice president Shyam Jaju, also in-charge of the Delhi unit. In her first reaction, BJP Mahila Morcha president Poonam told PTI, "I will reply to senior party leaders if they question me over the complaint." Her husband said they are "disciplined" party workers and claimed the complaint was motivated by upcoming assembly elections. The scuffle last Sunday at a party event in Kirari allegedly involved Poonam and Urmila Chaudhary and Sona Chauhdary. Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyaya was also present at the event.A party source said such scuffle are happening frequently as some leaders are "desperate" to get party tickets as they are sure of a BJP victory -- and they becoming MLAs. The complaint sent to Tiwari seeks "stern action" against the Jha couple. "They (Poonam and her husband) have been threatening us by name-dropping senior leaders of the party." Anil Jha, a former MLA from Kirari, said the complaint against him and his wife was filed by "vested interests" in view of the approaching assembly polls."Such things happen when elections approach. We are disciplined party members and ready to face any inquiry," he told PTI.With the assembly polls inching closer, incidents of indiscipline in the presence of senior party leaders have increased in the recent past, with a BJP source opining it highlights some leaders' "desperation" for getting tickets. The day Kirari incident took place, BJP office-bearers in Gokalpur clashed before senior party leader Dushyant Gautam.Also, a complaint was lodged by a party worker from Rajender Nagar against a senior Delhi BJP leader accusing him of misbehavior."There are several contenders trying to outdo competitors in the race for party ticket for Assembly polls. Such incidents show desperation on their part," said a senior Delhi BJP leaders.Many leaders are buoyed by the party's recent Lok Sabha poll victory and by their belief that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help them win their seats, the senior party leader added. "And (therefore) they are trying every trick to ensure that they get a ticket.' BJP leaders from Kirari have already met Tiwari, Jaju and Delhi BJP's organisation secretary Sidharthan, threatening to go on an indefinite fast if action is not taken against the Jha couple.The BJP was routed in the 2015 assembly polls at the hands of the AAP that bagged 67 of the 70 constituencies.However, after a massive victory in Lok Sabha polls in May this year, the BJP is upbeat and determined to wrest power in the national capital. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR