SDMC bans use of plastic bottles in meetings

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In an eco-friendly move, the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday banned the use of plastic water bottles during its meetings, officials said.The decision was taken in the meeting of the Standing Committee of the SDMC at the Civic Center here, with paper glasses used by members replacing the earlier practice of using plastic bottles to drink water.SDMC panel chairperson Bhupender Gupta said a major step has been taken on Tuesday to contain plastic waste, save water and add to environment's protection.He said henceforth the use of plastic water bottles during any meetings of the civic body has been stopped."This will help in saving the expenditure of the SDMC. It is expected that the SDMC will save Rs 22,000 per month," he said.Gupta made it clear that dispensers and paper glasses would also be available in SDMC House meetings, departmental and committees meetings.Similar arrangements will also be made soon at all the zonal levels, the SDMC said. PTI KND KJKJ