SDMC conducts demolition drive in Nizamuddin area for decongestion

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) An anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the SDMC in Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Sunday to relieve the area of illegal parking and traffic congestion, officials said.The area gets a lot of traffic as it has various heritage sites, including the shrine of Sufu Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage site."SDMC's Central Zone today swung into action to remove encroachments and put an end to traffic congestion on Mathura Road, streets near Humayun's Tomb, Neela Gumbad and Hazrat Nizammudin Aulia Dargah situated near the traffic roundabout," the civic body said.A coordinated action was taken by the SDMC's three departments -- licensing, health and veterinary under the Central Zone -- along with Delhi Police and Traffic Police, to remove encroachment and traffic congestion especially in a street leading to the Dargah."The encroachment and traffic congestion has not only been causing inconvenience to passers-by and residents, but also presenting a filthy look in the area known for harbinger of communal harmony and co-existence," the SDMC statement said.The SDMC said 42 temporary sheds and makeshift structures were demolished while a number of iron benches, tables, grills, boards, refrigerators and other petty miscellaneous articles were also removed."A large number of iron counters and enclosures were also removed. Apart from this, two kiosks have been closed and the occupiers have been issued notices to immediately remove the same, failing which the Central Zone will do the needful within one or two days," it said.This action was taken particularly in the context of a PIL filed in the Delhi High Court by the Jamia Arabia Educational Society, which had alleged that authorities have been ignoring large-scale civic norms violations, rampant illegal constructions, unauthorised parking and traffic congestion near the Dargah and Humayun's Tomb.