SDMC likely to seek review of Delhi HC 2007 order on catching monkeys

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is likely to file a review petition against a 2007 order of the Delhi High Court on catching monkeys and releasing them in the Ridge area. On July 3, the court had rejected an SDMC plea to modify its 2007 order, saying "anyone aggrieved with it should file an appeal or review and not an application seeking modification of the decision". "We are not going to hear any of your (SDMC) reasons for inability, disability or deliberate non-compliance of the order," it had said. In a bid to curb the monkey menace in the national capital, the court had in 2007 asked the city government to provide cages for catching monkeys and municipal corporations to place them at various spots. The court directed authorities to shift the monkeys caught to the Asola sanctuary and the forest department to provide them food so that they do not venture out. Till now, around 23,000 monkeys have been shifted to the wildlife sanctuary. "The high court order does not specify as to who is responsible for catching monkeys and shifting them to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary," an official said on condition of anonymity. The official said rhesus macaque is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 which means the responsibility of catching and relocating them lies with the forest department, he said. "Though we are yet to take any call as we are busy attending to other issues, we are likely to file a review plea in the high court. We may also move the Supreme Court," he said. In an advisory issued in 2018, the Environment Ministry had said, "Rhesus macaque is a protected species under the Act and managing such wild animals and their habitat is the mandate of the forest department and not of local bodies." The forest department argues that monkeys found in human habitations have been domesticated and they are not wild animals. "Their third-fourth generations were born in residential areas. They cannot live in jungles. The Asola sanctuary has exceeded its carrying capacity and the simians are returning to nearby human habitations, a forest department official said. PTI GVS SMNSMN