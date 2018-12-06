SDMC panel nod for policy for issuance, renewal of licenses online for household units

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The standing committee of the SDMC has given its nod to a policy for issuance and renewal of licenses online for household and service industries, the civic body said Thursday.The decision was taken during a meeting of the panel held at the Civic Centre here."The SDMC's Standing Committee has given its nod to a policy for issuance and renewal of licenses online for household and service industries. The policy had been pending for the last many years," the SDMC said in a statement.The committee's chairperson Shikha Rai said for sanction and renewal of licenses the rules and provisions of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 will be applicable under which in any sanctioned floor, out of 112 types of household industries, will be allowed over 50 per cent of the area wherein 5 KW electricity connection will have to be sanctioned and up to five workers will be allowed to work there."Prior to this, up to 2010 only ground floor's 25 per cent area was allowed for setting up a household industry. Henceforth, the same can be established over 50 per cent area in any floor," she was quoted as saying in the statement. It is essential that the owner must reside in the building where a household industry is being set up, the SDMC said. "Pollution-generating household industries will be prohibited. Further, fire-prone material will not be allowed to be stored in the house. For sanction of license it will be essential to have a separate single-phase industrial electricity connection," it said. The license shall be valid for a single financial year which could be then renewed. The household industry will not be allowed in group housing societies but will be given permission in Janta Flats. Rai added that the household industries to be set up under the new policy will create employment opportunities for thousands of persons and pave the way for economic prosperity of a large number of families.For submission of online application one has to submit Rs 1,000 as a processing fee, a proof of identity, ownership of the building and a copy of electricity bill and other required documents, the SDMC said.The 112 types of allowed household industries includes agarbatti-making, medicines other than allopathic, electronic items, sewing machine, typewriter, Atta Chakki, biscuit, candles, sweets, jute products, computer software, UPS, PVC, khadi and handloom, photosetting, pan masala, zardozi and toys manufacturing.Apart from this, nine type of household industries are allowed in village area and admissible industries are plaster of Paris, clay products and wood-carving. PTI KND KJ