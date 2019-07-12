SDO of UP Power Corporation injured in attack by miscreants

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jul 12 (PTI) A sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) was seriously injured after miscreants allegedly attacked him in Shamli district, police said on Friday.The incident occurred on Thursday when the SDO, Nazim Ahmad, was allegedly attacked by the unidentified miscreants near Jhinjhana town, they added.Ahmad was seriously injured in the attack and his car was also damaged.On the basis of a complaint from the SDO, a case was lodged against unidentified persons and a hunt was on to nab the accused, the police said.Some days ago, a few people were caught for the alleged offence of power theft. The attack on Ahmad could be related to the arrests, the police said. PTI CORR RC