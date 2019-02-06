SDPI leader booked for performing skit on Babri Masjid demolition

Mangaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Attaullah Jokatte has been booked for allegedly inciting communal hatred by performing a skit on the Babri Masjid demolition during a party campaign, police said on Wednesday.The skit was performed near the Sayyid Madani dargah, near Ullal, on Monday as part of the SDPI's month-long programme "Babri Masjid Expo", demanding rebuilding of the Babri Masjid at its original site.Taking cognisance of the play staged, the Ullal police on Tuesday booked Jokatte, SDPI's Dakshina Kannada district president, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) as he was the organiser of the programme and had taken permission for conducting the month-long campaign on his party's behalf.The events that culminated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh were enacted in the 10-minute skit, which had the potential to incite communal hatred, city Police Commissioner T R Suresh said.SDPI activists took out a protest march to the Ullal police station against the action on Tuesday.Karnataka SDPI general secretary Riyaz Farangipet alleged that the case against Jokatte was foisted, adding that the party would seek legal remedy. PTI MVG BN RC