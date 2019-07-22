'Sea Eagles' to help augment surveillance in eastern seaboard: Navy chief

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Naval Chief Admiral KarambirSingh Monday commissioned the Navy's fifth Dornier squadron, Sea Eagles, saying it would augment surveillance in the eastern seaboard. Speaking at a ceremony here, Singh said the IndianNaval Air Squadron (INAS) 313 would enable faster response to challenges at sea."The commissioning marks a significant step towardsaugmenting the Indian Navy's surveillance in the easternseaboard, especially along Tamil Nadu coast," he told reporters.Stating that the Navy felt the need to create an operational base here, the Admiral said the indigenously-builtDornier aircraft, as part of the squadron, would providesignificant maritime surveillance and contribute to domain awareness.This would enable faster response to challenges at sea, he said, adding the squadron would be handy while handingnatural disasters."In the near future, we would additionally position advanced light helicopters at this base to enhance search andrescue, and casualty evacuation capability," Singh said.INAS 313 has been tasked to patrol the Indian OceanRegion and enhance maritime domain awareness and strengthen Navy's presence in Bay of Bengal and the southern region, a press release from the Navy said.The squadron, with 12 crew officers and 44 sailors, iscommanded by Commander Vivek Koman.It would operate two Hindustan Aeronautical Limited-built aircraft from the Chennai international airport alongside the Indian Coast Guard air station.Fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, the Dornieraircraft can play a variety of roles, including commuter, airtaxi, utility, aircrew training, maritime surveillance, searchand rescue duties. PTI CPB NVG SS SRY