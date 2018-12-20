Seagate sees strong growth in enterprise biz in India

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Storage solutions provider Seagate Thursday said it is witnessing strong growth in its India business, driven by demand from expanding data centres and telecom services."There is a surge globally in data creation and consumption - a trend that is helping us grow. In India too, we are seeing strong growth not only on the consumer side but also enterprise with demand from data centres and telecom service providers," Seagate Technology Senior Vice President (Global Sales and Sales Operations) BS Teh said. He added that while consumer business comprises a larger chunk of its India business, it could pivot towards enterprise over the next few years. The company does not disclose country-specific revenue. Seagate has released a report -- compiled with research firm IDC -- which says that volume of data created worldwide is expected to grow to 175 Zettabytes (ZB) by 2025 from 33 ZB in 2018. "The number might be global but one can see these growth trends in the Indian market as well. As India accelerates in its journey to digital transformation, there will inevitably be a data deluge," he said. He explained that increased use of technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) on the back of the advent of 5G will translate to an increased demand for real-time data processing, along with a need for data agility in India. Data will impact nearly all industries in India, including financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare and manufacturing, Teh said. PTI SR SR ANUANU