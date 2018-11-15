Search operation conducted in Rajouri over suspicious movement

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A joint team of police and Army conducted a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town and some adjoining areas on Thursday after receiving reports of suspicious movement.The operation was conducted in Rajouri's Bela colony and Kallar village and areas on the outskirts of the border town, senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas said.Police had received information about suspicious movement in the area, he added."The panchayat elections are around the corner and nothing could be left to chance," Manhas said.Security has been tightened across the district to maintain peace, he said.The search operation was concluded as nothing suspicious was found, the police said. PTI TAS DIVDIV