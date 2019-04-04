Search ops launched in Katra following suspected movement

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) The police on Thursday launched a search operation in Katra, the base camp of Matra Vaishnodevi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, an officer said."There was a routine search operation in Katra as a security measure", a senior Police officer told PTI. As per reports, the operation was carried out following inputs of suspected movement of two persons in the holy town. The security drill has been carried out ahead of Navratri festival beginning from Saturday. PTI AB RHL