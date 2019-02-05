Searches carried out near IB in JK after info on suspected movement of armed persons

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Security Forces conducted an overnight search operation near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following information about movement of three armed persons, a police official said Tuesday.The information about the movement of the suspected persons in the Manohar Gopala area was received around 2130 hours Monday, the official said.Immediately, a joint search operation was launched by the army and the police as terrorists, in the past, had used the route to sneak into the state from across the border, he said.The official said security forces conducted a thorough search of the entire area along with adjoining villages till 0800 hours Tuesday but nothing could be found.Earlier on January 29, a two-day search operation was conducted by the security forces in Basantar in Ramgarh sector of the district following reports of suspected movement.The searches yielded nothing and were carried out just days ahead of a scheduled rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijaypur in the district on February 3.The forces are alert and are maintaining tight vigil along the IB and in the hinterland to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists, the official said. PTI TAS ANBANB