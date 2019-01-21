Searches conducted in Kotbalwal jail in Jammu, 2 mobile phones, illegal items seized

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have recovered illegal items, including two mobile phones, five pendrives and some sharp-edged weapons from high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in winter capital Jammu, officials said Monday.LPG cylinders, deep freezers and several other incriminating items were also recovered from the barracks housing over 500 inmates, including local and foreign terrorists, during the day-long operation carried out by 300 policemen and jail staff under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh Sunday, they said.The officials said authorities were monitoring the activities inside the jail over the past couple of months, especially the use of mobile phones and accordingly planned the operation.However, no SIM card was recovered during the operation, they said, adding that these could have been disposed off or destroyed secretly by users when the searches started.The mobile phones and pendrives have been sent for a detailed analysis to extract data which will take some time, the officials said.In addition to over 200 hardcore local and Pakistani terrorists, the jail houses prisoners, including dreaded criminals, habitual stone-throwers and detainees under the public safety act. PTI TAS AB KJ