Searching records made easy in Civil List for IAS officers

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Searching records of an IAS officer has become easier with the introduction of multiple parameter search in the digital version of Civil List-2019 unveiled by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday.DoPT Secretary C Chandramouli said the government is also moving to bring its humongous human resource management on digital platform.The details of 5,104 IAS officers, in service as on January 1, 2019, from all over the country will be available on the click of a mouse using multiple parameter such as gender, highest education, present posting and pay scale, officials said.Addition of photographs is also a new feature in the list, they said.The new 64th version of the civil list is now available on the website of the Department of Personnel and Training, Chandramouli said.Launching the 2019 Civil List, Jitendra Singh said enabling multiple parameter search will make it easy to look for officers."One can find how many IAS officers with engineering degree are in a particular cadre or a particular batch or in a particular department, or how many officers are going to retire in a particular year, list of officers in a particular pay grade, in a particular cadre or department among others," an official said.The minister said the updated search options can turn into an excellent research platform for governance.He said a lot of IAS officers earn PhDs while in service, but their research subjects are not fully utilised because of their postings."We should explore how their expertise can be best used in the governance by allotting them suitable work so that the government also benefits and they may have a sense of satisfaction," Singh said.The Union minister said this is an important step keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority to move towards digital functioning in government.This is also in line with citizen-centricity in working as it provides the information related to IAS officers in public domain which is accessible from anywhere, he added.Singh said it will also help the Information Commissions as the information demanded by RTI activists about the officers is already in public domain that too with multiple search options.Chandramouli said this list will not only help in the day to day administration, but also help in research, as a lot of demographics are available.By the end of this year, almost all departments will be on e-HRMS, which means information related to their service book, LTC and others will be available electronically, he said, adding this will also assist in predicting the number of vacancies.