Season two of Netflix's 'Dark' to release on June 21

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) The second season of Netflix's hit German series "Dark" is set to premiere on June 21.The show, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, follows four families in the fictional German town Winden, as they investigate the disappearance of several children and a mystery that tied back to the same town in 1986, as well as a local nuclear power plant.The official Twitter handle of the streaming giant, See What's Next, shared the news, while also posting the first look from the show's sophomore run. "Season 2 of the mind-bending and totally addictive 'Dark' premieres June 21," read the tweet.The first season of the show, consisting ten episodes, debuted on Netflix in December 2017 and was instantly praised by the critics. However, some people found plot similarities between "Dark" and the streaming service's another popular show, "Stranger Things".