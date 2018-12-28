Season's first snowfall in Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 28 (PTI) Sikkim saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday giving the tourists to the Himalayan state reason to cheer. Snowfall in the state usually takes place in January while it does not snow in the capital city Gangtok.According to a meteorological centre here, there was snowfall in the upper reaches of the state like Lachen and Lachung in North, at Ravangla in South and in Hanuman Tonk region in East Sikkim.Tourists were seen coming out on the roads from their hotels and vehicles to enjoy the snowfall.The weather changed in the afternoon with lighting, rain and hailstrom in various parts of the state.After the rains, the minimum temperature in Gangtok dropped to 6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.PTI KDK AD RCJ