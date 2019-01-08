Sebamed Presents Clinically Tested Baby Products to be 100% Free From Harsh Chemicals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sebamed, a German expert in baby and adult skincare with over 50 years of experience is now available across 80 countries. Sebamed is a pioneer in the world with pH 5.5 based products and is clinically proven to promote the development of the skin's acid mantle which prevents moisture loss and aids in skin hydration. Healthy skin of a baby means they have the right pH level. pH is measured on a pH scale with 0 being acidic and 14 being alkaline. Using skin care products which do not have pH value of 5.5 can alter the protective barrier of the baby's skin and cause long-term damage. Sebamed products are proved to be safe for baby's skin as they maintain healthy skin's pH of 5.5 which important to maintain the soft and sensitive skin for the babies. Sebamed products are developed by dermatologists and are ideal for all skin types. Sebamed products are not tested on animals. These products are 100% free from soap/alkali/harsh chemicals. Hence, their products have six times lower allergic reactions than most global brands and are accredited by a European regulatory authority. Sebamed is a product/brand of Sebapharma Germany, and is marketed in India by USV Pvt. Ltd. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804816/Sebamed_Logo.jpg )Their products are 100% free of harmful irritants such as Parabens/ SLS/ Asbestos. Their line of products is targeted toward newborns, infants as well as toddlers. They include Bathing Range (Baby Cleansing Bar, Baby Wash, Baby Bubble Bath), Skin Care Range (Baby Massage Oil, Baby Rash Cream, Baby Cleansing Wipes, Baby Powder, Baby Protective Facial Cream, Baby Lotion, Baby Cream, Baby Lip Balm, Baby Sun Lotion, Baby Body- Milk) & Hair Care Range (Children's Shampoo). Keeping a baby's skin soft and protected is very crucial and baby skincare plays a very important role. A trusted brand like Sebamed can make a huge difference when it comes to baby skin care.Babies have five times thinner skin than adults and their skin is extremely sensitive, which makes it absolutely necessary to make sure it stays hydrated, nourished and protected. Babies skin is subject to several external factors such as air pollution and various harsh chemicals, which causes discomfort and dryness. Furthermore, factors like scented baby products and chemical as well as dyes in clothing cause a lot of discomfort to the babies which makes chafing, rashes, skin irritation a regular affair. Hence, it is essential to use baby care products which are 100% free from harmful chemicals, so babies stay far away from all the skin problems. Added to that, with temperatures falling baby skin is more prone to skin irritation flare-ups like chapping of lips, dryness of skin and more.About Sebamed Sebamed products are available at all leading baby stores, chemists and E-commerce portals. Sebamed Baby is a brand of skin care products for baby's daily pre-bath and post-bath routine. Sebamed products are manufactured in Germany. USV Pvt. Ltd. have exclusive rights for import, distribution and marketing in India. To know more about their products, visit their website - http://www.sebamedindia.com/ Source: USV Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR